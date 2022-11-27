Bears’ Fields out vs. Jets, Siemian to start at QB

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields will sit out the Chicago Bears’ game against the New York Jets with Trevor Siemian stepping in as the starting quarterback. Fields is having a productive second NFL season but injured his left non-throwing shoulder in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Atlanta last Sunday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday and was among the Bears’ inactive players Sunday. Fields said earlier in the week his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint. The Jets’ Zach Wilson is also inactive for the game after being benched this week in favor of Mike White.

