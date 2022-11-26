Kim’s daughter called ‘most beloved’ child in 2nd appearance

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made her second public appearance with her father in a photo session with missile scientists. State media reports Sunday called her Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child, deepening already intense outside debate over whether she is being primed as Kim’s heir apparent. She took group photos with scientists and others involved in what the reports called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month. South Korea’s spy service said last week that she is Kim’s second child, Ju Ae, who is approximately 10 years old.

