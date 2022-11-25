Zach Edey scores 23, No. 24 Purdue tops No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 15 of his 23 points in the final 15 minutes, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each added 14, and No. 24 Purdue raced past No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center took over for stretches of the second half, but he had a pretty good supporting cast. Caleb Furst added 10 points, and Purdue shot 57 percent in the second half, made six of 11 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Bulldogs 46-31. Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 22 points. Gonzaga suffered a second loss in November for the first time since 2010.

