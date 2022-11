SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Cisse scored 22 points and Incarnate Word beat Dartmouth 69-64. Cisse added seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Davante Dennis added 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Trey Miller scored 15 points. Brandon Mitchell-Day led the Big Green in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Demilade Adelekun added nine points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Dartmouth.

