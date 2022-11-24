Skip to Content
Greece: Migrant boat had sailed from Libya with 483 people

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a dilapidated fishing boat crammed with migrants that was towed to port after losing steering in rough seas south of Crete this week, had been carrying a total of 483 people. The coast guard said Thursday that those on board included 336 men, 10 women, 128 boys and nine girls, and that all were transferred Wednesday afternoon to a ferry docked in southern Crete for temporary housing. The passengers had been crammed into a 25-meter (82-foot) fishing boat that made a distress call while sailing in the Mediterranean off the southern Greek island of Crete. Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi sent a letter to the European Commission Tuesday requesting that the passengers be relocated to other European Union nations.

