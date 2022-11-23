Repairs needed at Moss Landing segment of Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County said that the sheet pile holding back a section of Highway 1 needs repairs in Moss Landing.

The project is now on hold indefinitely until repairs can be made. According to the county, the sheet pile has deteriorated and is falling into the Elkhorn Slough.

"This failed area is where the northern abutment of the proposed bicycle and pedestrian bridge would be located," said the county. "The wall now must be removed and the area stabilized, work which will be done by Caltrans."

Repair progress will be updated online.