American Legion in Salinas needs volunteers for Thanksgiving

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Preparations are underway at the American Legion in Salinas as volunteers get ready to feed hundreds of people their Thanksgiving dinner.

They tell KION they're taking all the help they can get.

The cooks have been in the kitchen for more than a week now. Mixing stuffing… Setting tables… and, of course, roasting turkeys!

The American Legion told us all the dishes except for the mashed potatoes and gravy are already prepped.

They fed over 500 people last Thanksgiving and expect to feed about 600 tomorrow. Right now, the legion has just over 100 volunteers signed up, but they could always use more.

“This is the community giving back, this is the American Legion giving back, this is going to be a great day tomorrow," said Tony Virrueta, American Legion Post 31. “Come on out, even if you’re by yourself. Come on out and enjoy a meal with some of us, just join us. But at the same time, tell your friends, let them know that they’re more than welcome to come out here at the legion this year and every year on.”

We're told there will also be a free jacket giveaway for folks who show up for dinner. Those jackets come from donations received by the American Legion.

Donations of food, money, and of course, time, will be accepted through tomorrow.

Tony tells KION anyone who wants to volunteer and hasn't signed up should head to the American Legion post 31 building in Salinas on Thanksgiving morning. He'll be pointing people where to go.

They're located at 14 West Laurel Drive.

Tony recommends wearing comfortable clothes and shoes and adds it's a great opportunity for students looking to complete their community service hours.

The American Legion asks that parking behind the post be saved for the elderly and those with disabilities. Volunteers should park across the street and the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center.