Salinas Police investigating deadly car crash into tree

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON NOVEMBER 22, 2022 AT 12:03 PM- Salinas Police confirmed with KION that at least one person has died in a solo vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning.

The crash happened on Sunday morning on West Ailsal Street and College Drive. Officers said that they are trying to notify family members before releasing additional information.

Officers said that is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

ORGINAL STORY

Salinas Police confirmed to KION that they are investigating a car crash after a grey Toyota Corolla went into a tree on early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of West Alisal Street and College Drive. Officers said that the driver was the sole occupant of the car.

Officers said the crash is under investigation and would not comment on the victim's condition.