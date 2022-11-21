Rangers fires Van Bronckhorst after run of poor results

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish club Rangers has fired manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a year in charge, saying the team’s recent run of form has “not met expectations.” The Dutch coach was appointed as Steven Gerrard’s successor a year ago and led the club to the Europa League final and a first Scottish Cup triumph in 13 years at the end of his first season in charge. However, he has paid the price for a poor start to the current season in which Rangers lost every game in the Champions League group stage and fell nine points adrift of city rival Celtic at the top of the Scottish league.

