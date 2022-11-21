Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school

CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School.

Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

Jaques allegedly posted a video on YouTube on Nov. 15, shooting at a Chromebook computer with multiple firearms and threatening to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The computer had a Washington Middle School sticker on it when he shot at it.

In the video, Jaques is seen using an uzi-style weapon and a rifle-style weapon, according to criminal court complaints.

Salinas School Officials confirmed with law officials that Jaques was a former student in the county, said the criminal complaint. When Jaques's home was searched, FBI agents found eight firearms, including an uzi-style weapon.

In another YouTube video, Jaques is allegedly seen shooting at street signs with a pistol.