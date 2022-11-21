Ohio man arrested by FBI for threatening mass shooting at Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohi. (KION-TV)- The FBI arrested an Ohio man on Monday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting at a Salinas Middle School.
Alex Jaques, 21, has been charged federally with making interstate threats, according to the United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Ohio.
Jaques allegedly posted a video on YouTube on Nov. 15, shooting at a Chromebook computer with multiple firearms and threatening to attack Washington Middle School in Salinas, California. The computer had a Washington Middle School sticker on it when he shot at it.
In the video, Jaques is seen using an uzi-style weapon and a rifle-style weapon, according to criminal court complaints.
Salinas School Officials confirmed with law officials that Jaques was a former student in the county, said the criminal complaint. When Jaques's home was searched, FBI agents found eight firearms, including an uzi-style weapon.
In another YouTube video, Jaques is allegedly seen shooting at street signs with a pistol.