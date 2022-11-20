England closes in on finally winning another World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. That aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did but the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years remain as pertinent now ahead of Monday’s game against Iran. Dyke said in 2013 “the problem is serious” but England has so far met or surpassed each of his targets. That includes reaching the World Cup semifinals four years ago and playing in last year’s European Championship final.

