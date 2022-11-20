Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His status is uncertain for the Bears’ next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I’m hurting a little bit.” He was awaiting results. Fields said he was hurt on the first play of the Bears’ final possession. He remained in the game. He says he doesn’t know how he was injured. He says he remained in the game “to be there for my teammates.”