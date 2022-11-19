Iowa edges Minnesota 13-10 to keep Floyd, control B1G West

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory. The Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. Jack Campbell caused a fumble and came up with an interception off a tipped pass to thwart Minnesota drives in the closing minutes. Iowa would repeat as division champions and return to the Big Ten title game by beating Nebraska next week. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for a career-high 263 yards for Minnesota.

