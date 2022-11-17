Monterey Bay F.C. brings back Kai Greene on a two-year contract extension.

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): One of the best defenders in the USL will be coming back to the Central Coast.

Defender Kai Greene has a signed a two year contract extension to stay with the Crisp and Kelp, the club announced on Thursday morning.

Greene was voted as the MBFC Defender of the Year as voted by his teammates. Greene was a Man of Steel on the backline.

The New Jersey native played 2,819 minutes and also started in all 32 of his appearances last season. He had an assist to go along with 107 clearances, 55 interceptions, 49 tackles. He was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week twice.

“Kai was outstanding last season, He was very solid and consistent in his performances,” Sporting Director and Head Coach Frank Yallop said. "I really wanted to make sure Kai was back with us."

Greene is excited to return and try and get the Union over the playoff hump for next season.

"I am excited to come back to Seaside and play in front of some of the best fans in the entire league," Greene said. "“We owe a few teams next year and the playoffs have to be a must."