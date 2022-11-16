U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joins in urging Republicans on  bipartisan solution for Dreamers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KION-TV)- U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joined other Senate leaders and DACA Recipients Wednesday to call on Republicans in Congress to work with Democrats before the end of the year to pass permanent protections for DACA recipients.

Dreamers continue to live with the threat of losing their work permits and deportation protections following the 5th Circuit Court’s recent decision on DACA. If Congress doesn’t act in the lame duck session this year, the courts could end DACA as soon as next year, and an average of 1,000 DACA recipients would lose their jobs each week—in labor market sectors already experiencing shortages, especially in healthcare, education, and more. Padilla Press Office

To watch the full conference, click here.