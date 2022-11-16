SEC resources, right hires can help programs rebound quickly

Fans across the Southeastern Conference once mocked new LSU coach Brian Kelly for trying to talk Southern. No one’s laughing now. Kelly has turned the Tigers from cellar dwellers back to SEC West champions in his first year on the job. Josh Heupel’s revival of Tennessee from the SEC depths to one of the nation’s highest ranked teams in his second season has been impressive. SEC programs can jump from the cellar to the penthouse by making the right moves.

