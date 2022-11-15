Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night.

Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds, said police.

A second male victim, who was 16 years old, was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

The victims were in a parked car when two males approached them. After a brief interaction, shots were fired that hit the two victims, said police.

The suspects were described as males in dark clothing. They were last seen running westbound through Northgate Park.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of families.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Salinas Police Detective Alex Zamora at 831-758-7148.