Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.- Watsonville Fire said that they have new details on a two-alarm fire started by an explosion at a hotel/apartment complex with businesses on the lower level Tuesday night.

Emergency responders said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. and that a 58-year-old man was the sole occupant of the room where the explosion started. He suffered serious burns to the upper torso, said firefighters.

He was taken to the hospital and then flown to a burn center in critical condition, according to Watsonville Police.

A second person was rescued on the 2nd story for minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Neighbors told KION that they thought a meth lab had exploded. When firefighters were asked if that was the case, they said, "It was not a meth lab, but it was something similar."

Firefighters also added that the victim said a butane can exploded in his face. Firefighters said they did not locate an exploded butane can.

An official cause of the fire has not been given as investigators are still working through evidence.

Watsonville Police said 30 residents have been displaced and have been put in contact with the American Red Cross.

ORIGINAL STORY

Watsonville Police advise people to avoid the area from East Beach Street between Carr and Alexander Streets.

The Watsonville Fire Department is fighting a fire at 103 East Beach Street. Alexander Street is completely shut down, according to police.

At least one person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.