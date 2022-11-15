Former President Donald Trump files to run in 2024

Originally Published: 15 NOV 22 20:49 ETBy Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.

Trump's paperwork landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he was expected to make his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

