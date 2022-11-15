Skip to Content
Former President Donald Trump files to run in 2024

REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO - U.S. President Donald Trump reaches in his pocket for notes as he holds a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
REFILE - CORRECTING TYPO - U.S. President Donald Trump reaches in his pocket for notes as he holds a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Originally Published: 15 NOV 22 20:49 ETBy Fredreka Schouten, CNN

    (CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.

Trump's paperwork landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he was expected to make his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

