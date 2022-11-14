Threats to schools across US may be coming from overseas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents believe a recent spate of threats and false reports of shooters at high schools and colleges across the U.S. may be coming from outside of the country. An FBI official says Monday that officials do not believe the threats to be racially motivated. So far, officials have identified calls to about 250 colleges, 100 high schools and several junior high schools since early June reporting explosive devices being planted at the schools or saying that a shooting was imminent. The update comes as academic institutions across the nation have faced a surge of threats, including many targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

