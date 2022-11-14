Salinas High School walks to honor Ruby Bridges, first black student to integrate public schools

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Nov. 14, 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Ruby Bridges made history by being the first black child to walk and integrate a public school.

Salinas High School students walked a quarter mile around the softball field, the same distance Bridges walked to school while being escorted by U.S. Federal Marshals into William Frantz Elementary School.

"Many thanks to Salinas HS Intervention Specialist Beth Oneto for helping organize today's efforts, including putting together a slide show for teachers to share in class, as well as handing out commemorative stickers and pencils," said Salinas High School in a Facebook post.