Captured on surveillance video: Homeowner dodges bullets while protecting neighbor’s home

By Ashlyn Nichols

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Friday night took a scary turn for one family. A local man taking action after two suspects are accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home.

The Mobile Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call late Friday night and responded to the 1000 block of McGough Court in reference to a burglary in progress.

That caller– Andrew Carrera- shared his harrowing account with FOX10 News including surveillance video captured at his family’s home.

“When it all went down– when the gunfire and all that started, I just said, ‘God, watch over us.’ That was the first thing I said when I came through the front door,” said Carrera.

Andrew Carrera was in his family’s garage Friday night when he heard glass shatter. The sound– coming from his neighbor’s house across the street.

“I hollered at my step-dad– ‘I think somebody’s breaking in–call 9-1-1–and that’s when I took off,” added Carrera. “I jumped the fence and I ran up to where the door was– but the whole door was kicked in, all the glass was kicked in. At that point, I grabbed my firearm and I screamed, ‘Get the h** out of my house’ and it got really loud.”

That’s when Carrera says two male subjects started firing at him.

“I ran around the left side of my neighbor’s house, and when I got to the corner of the house– they were coming out the front door at the same time and they were shooting backwards. When he shot his first one, it whizzed right past my ear.”

In the surveillance video from Carrera’s home vantage point, you can see his step-dad in the white shirt come out first.

In the upper right corner of the video, Carrera is huddled behind a vehicle for protection in the driveway.

The suspects– shooting as Carrera as they fled on foot.

“45 seconds tops– the whole thing,” said Carrera. “It felt like 4 to 5 hours.”

Carrera says he struck one of the suspects in the encounter.

“About 10 minutes later, a call came through the radio that someone had just been rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was matching the exact description that I gave them,” explained Carrera.

Shortly after, investigators say officers responded to University Hospital in reference to a 20-year-old male who arrived with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

MPD has not yet confirmed if these incidents are related, but Carrera says he’s quite certain they are.

Meanwhile- Carrera is just happy he and his family are alive.

“It’s a crazy experience that I hope no one has to deal with– but if you do have to, I hope you’re prepared to deal with it,” he said.

As of this time, MPD says no arrests have been made. They have no new information. FOX10 News will keep you updated as the investigation unfolds.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.