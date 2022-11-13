At least one person dead after crash along Highway 17 and Bear Creek Road
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road.
The CHP says the crash happened around 9:57 p.m. and that four to five vehicles were involved.
One person died at the scene while another was transported to a hospital with major injuries.
Officers are setting up a closure along southbound Highway 17 and are diverting traffic onto State Route 9 overnight.
There's no eta on reopening the highway.
This is a developing story