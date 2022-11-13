At least one person dead after crash along Highway 17 and Bear Creek Road

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road.

The CHP says the crash happened around 9:57 p.m. and that four to five vehicles were involved.

One person died at the scene while another was transported to a hospital with major injuries.

Officers are setting up a closure along southbound Highway 17 and are diverting traffic onto State Route 9 overnight.

There's no eta on reopening the highway.

This is a developing story