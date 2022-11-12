Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s final warmup game ahead of the World Cup will not be held at the National Stadium as planned due to a construction defect. Poland’s Football Association says the game with Chile on Wednesday will now be held at the Legia Warsaw Stadium. Poland’s sports minister says that the National Stadium’s architects and builders have advised the immediate closure of the venue because it requires urgent repairs. A growing crack has been revealed in one of the metal structures that support the roof. Experts will come up with repair plans on Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.