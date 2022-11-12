No. 15 UNC tops Wake Forest to secure ACC title-game spot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina’s defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 and secure spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. The Tar Heels won the league’s Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. Cam’Ron Kelly came up with a key late interception for UNC, which got 448 yards passing from Maye. Hartman threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those went to Donavon Greene.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.