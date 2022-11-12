Lehigh scores twice in final minutes, beats Colgate 36-33

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dante Perri tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson in the end zone with 22 seconds left and Lehigh beat Colgate 36-33 in a wild finish. There were three touchdowns scored inside the last four minutes. Jack DiPietro broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown run that stretched Lehigh’s lead to 29-26 with 3:58 remaining. Michael Brescia’s 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave Colgate the lead with 1:15 left. Perri then drove the Leopards 73 yards in 5-plays for the win. Perri threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns for Lehigh (2-8, 2-3 Patriot League). Brescia also threw two touchdown passes for Colgate (3-7, 2-3 Patriot League).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.