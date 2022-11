DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Sadio Mané has been included in Senegal’s World Cup squad just three days after a lower right leg injury put the star player’s participation in doubt. Senegal coach Aliou Cissé named the Bayern Munich forward in his 26-man squad to the relief of a nation that had been fretting over whether Mané would be able to lead Senegal’s challenge in Qatar. Senegal opens its World Cup campaign against Netherlands in Group A on Nov. 21.

