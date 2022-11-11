Former Rangers executive Daniels named Rays senior adviser

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have hired long-time Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser. Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 seasons overseeing their baseball operations department, He was the longest-tenured top-ranking official in team history. Daniels was named the Rangers’ general manager October 4, 2005. He was only 28 and became the youngest GM in Major League Baseball history. The Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010-11 and reached the postseason five times during Daniels’ tenure.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.