Crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield

MOWER COUNTY, Minnesota (KIMT) — A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night.

The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin.

A southbound vehicle struck a deer and it flew into the windshield of a northbound vehicle.

The woman who died was in the passenger seat of the northbound vehicle.

“The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester via Mayo One for her injuries. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital despite all lifesaving efforts,” the sheriff’s office said. “As a reminder to everyone as they travel the roads please slow down and stay aware for deer and other road hazards as our seasons change.”

