No. 3 Michigan hosts Nebraska, shooting to stay undefeated

Third-ranked Michigan hosts Nebraska on Saturday aiming to remain among the four undefeated teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Wolverines as 30-plus-point favorites. Michigan is on pace for a showdown in two weeks on the road against rival and second-ranked Ohio State for the Big Ten East title and a spot in the College Football Playoff probably on the line. Nebraska will be the only Power Five team that hasn’t gone to a bowl since 2017 if it doesn’t close the regular season with three straight wins.

