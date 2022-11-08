Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch appears competitive

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland appears to be the state’s marquee congressional battle on Election Day. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage. The owner of Total Wine & More has put more than $12 million of his own money on his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. Parrott is a conservative state legislator from Washington County who may benefit from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district more competitive.

