Georgetown wins 99-89 in OT against Coppin State

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amir “Primo” Spears scored 28 points and Bryson Mozone added seven in overtime as Georgetown knocked off Coppin State 99-89 to snap a 21-game losing streak. Coppin State’s Mike Hood drained a 3-pointer from the wing to force overtime tied 83-83.Spears added six rebounds for the Hoyas (1-0). Mozone scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Akok Akok was 7-of-9 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 18 points.

