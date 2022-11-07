WeatherTech Raceway “start/finish” pedestrian bridge torn down for replacement

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- After more than 50 years, the “start/finish” pedestrian bridge at WeatherTech Raceway was torn down Monday.

The bridge will be replaced to meet requirements for the upcoming season. This is part of the $14 million approved earlier this year by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors to make "crucial repairs."

"Upcoming projects at the raceway include resurfacing the track and building a new Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible pedestrian and cart bridge," said spokesperson John Narigi. "The steel bridge will include ramps and move 30 ft up from its previous location."

The start of construction for the bridge is estimated to begin in Feb. after additional; sidewalk work is completed.

“(We’re) very appreciative of the board and the county for this much-needed investment into Laguna Seca,” Narigi said.