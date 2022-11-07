New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall in a season opener. Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game. Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd

