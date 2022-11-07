Close call in New Mexico: Hot air balloon crashes into power lines, no one injured

By Sam Smith

RIO RANCHO, New Mexico (KOAT) — A potential crisis was averted, after a balloon crashed into power lines Sunday morning in Rio Rancho. The crash occurred Sunday morning near the intersection of Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Road SW.

A spokesman for the Rio Rancho Fire Department says it appears that one person was aboard the balloon, when the crash occurred. That person was treated at the scene, and did not suffer any injuries.

PNM shut down power in the area for nearly an hour, as crews worked to safely remove the balloon from the power lines. Service has been restored and roads in the area have been reopened.

