Sickness affecting 48 at charter school still unexplained

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that tests of the air turned up nothing to explain what affected 48 children and adults Friday at Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School. Officials said one building was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.” A school official says the building owner is to bring in air quality specialists in coming days to further evaluate the building.

