No. 7 TCU pulls away for 9-0 in 34-24 win over Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Derius Davis returned the first punt 82 yards for a touchdown, Kendre Miller ran for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter and No. 7 TCU pulled away in a 34-24 victory over Texas Tech. The Horned Frogs reached 9-0 for the first time since 2010. The nine-game winning streak is the longest since the Horned Frogs won 16 straight over the 2014-15 seasons. The Red Raiders went ahead 17-13 in the third quarter on Tyler Shough’s 33-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Sparkman, but ended up falling to 2-4 against ranked teams.

