Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix had his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nicholas Paul, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel. Zemgus Girgensons, Casey Mittelstadt and Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres