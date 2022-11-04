Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms have ripped through parts of Texas, flattening homes and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma. Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries. Johnson called the damage heartbreaking. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. That’s a step in getting federal assistance and funding.