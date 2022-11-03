UC student workers vote to strike

The University of California Student-Workers Union has unanimously voted to authorize a strike.

The union covers around 48,000 workers, of which, 97% voted yes to strike.

A historic 48,000 University of California workers voting 97% to go on strike says everything you need to know about how academic workers are valued & treated in America.



Solidarity with @UAW5810 @uaw2865 @sruuaw! 💪 — Liz Shuler (@LizShuler) November 3, 2022

The union cites unlawful labor tactics and low pay for deciding to strike.