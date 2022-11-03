UC student workers vote to strike
The University of California Student-Workers Union has unanimously voted to authorize a strike.
The union covers around 48,000 workers, of which, 97% voted yes to strike.
A historic 48,000 University of California workers voting 97% to go on strike says everything you need to know about how academic workers are valued & treated in America.— Liz Shuler (@LizShuler) November 3, 2022
Solidarity with @UAW5810 @uaw2865 @sruuaw! 💪
The union cites unlawful labor tactics and low pay for deciding to strike.
BREAKING - 36,558 total votes were cast in UC Academic Workers’ Strike Authorization Votes, with 98% voting Yes to authorize a multi-unit strike if necessary. These are far and away the largest and most decisive strike authorization votes ever taken by Academic Workers in the US. pic.twitter.com/Pkm2K2SFjz— UC Student-Workers Union UAW 2865 (@uaw2865) November 3, 2022