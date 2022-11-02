Why booking travel on your phone is a bad idea

Online shopping, including travel shopping, has shifted from desktop to mostly mobile devices. Yet, research on shopping habits suggest that consumers make suboptimal choices when they cannot compare final prices. On a mobile device, it can be difficult to switch back and forth across brands or apps and complete a multistep flight or hotel booking process. This can lead to phone users paying more, simply because it seems too hard to go through the comparison process multiple times on a mobile device. Instead, travelers should use a desktop that allows them to compare final prices easily, so they don’t end up overpaying.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.