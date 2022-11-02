Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia’s Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish soldiers have begun laying razor wire along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The work comes after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis. The work that began Wednesday comes as Warsaw suspects that Russia plans to facilitate illegal border crossings by Asian and African migrants due to a plan to introduce flights to Kaliningrad from the Middle East. The Polish defense minister said that the border needs to be sealed in order for Poland to feel secure. He said he had authorized the construction of a temporary barrier along the 210-kilometer (130-mile) border.

