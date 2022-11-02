Tropical Storm Lisa crosses into southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has moved into southern Mexico a day after making landfall as a hurricane in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) on Thursday morning. The storm’s center was about 90 miles (150 kilometers) east-southeast of Ciudad del Carmen on Mexico’s Gulf coast. Local media in Belize reported some flooding as well as some homes that lost their sheet-metal roofs in the storm’s winds.

