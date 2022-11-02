Death toll from migrant boat sinking in Greece rises to 20

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Rescue crews searching for dozens of migrants missing from the sinking of a sailing boat in rough weather off an island near Athens are recovering mostly bodies, with only one more survivor plucked from the sea. The coast guard said it had recovered 20 bodies by Wednesday afternoon. A total of 12 people, all men, have been rescued and taken to the island of Evia, east of the Greek capital. Eleven of them were picked up Tuesday, while a helicopter spotted the 12th in the sea on Wednesday. Thirty-six people were still reported missing. Survivors told authorities they had set sail from Izmir in Turkey with a total of 68 people on board.

