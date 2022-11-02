California Hall of Fame 15th Class announced: Los Tigres Del Norte, Megan Rapinoe, Lynda Carter highlight class

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governopt Newsom and the First Partner Siebel Newsom along with the California Museum, announced the 15th class of inductees into the California Hall of Fame.

These 11 inductees join 138 other Californians as the pride of the Golden State.

This year's inductees are:

Band Los Tigres del Norte

Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

Chef Roy Choi

Physicist Steven Chu

Ice skater Peggy Fleming

Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

Choreographer Alonzo King

Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

Singer Linda Ronstadt

Artist Ed Ruscha

To see the other 14 classes, click here.