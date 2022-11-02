Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:22 PM
Published 1:08 PM

California Hall of Fame 15th Class announced: Los Tigres Del Norte, Megan Rapinoe, Lynda Carter highlight class

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governopt Newsom and the First Partner Siebel Newsom along with the California Museum, announced the 15th class of inductees into the California Hall of Fame.

These 11 inductees join 138 other Californians as the pride of the Golden State.

This year's inductees are:

  • Band Los Tigres del Norte
  • Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter
  • Chef Roy Choi
  • Physicist Steven Chu
  • Ice skater Peggy Fleming
  • Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
  • Choreographer Alonzo King
  • Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan
  • Soccer player Megan Rapinoe
  • Singer Linda Ronstadt
  • Artist Ed Ruscha

To see the other 14 classes, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content