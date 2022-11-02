California Hall of Fame 15th Class announced: Los Tigres Del Norte, Megan Rapinoe, Lynda Carter highlight class
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governopt Newsom and the First Partner Siebel Newsom along with the California Museum, announced the 15th class of inductees into the California Hall of Fame.
These 11 inductees join 138 other Californians as the pride of the Golden State.
This year's inductees are:
- Band Los Tigres del Norte
- Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter
- Chef Roy Choi
- Physicist Steven Chu
- Ice skater Peggy Fleming
- Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
- Choreographer Alonzo King
- Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan
- Soccer player Megan Rapinoe
- Singer Linda Ronstadt
- Artist Ed Ruscha
To see the other 14 classes, click here.