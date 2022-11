GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said a solo big rig crash near Gilroy has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday.

CHP first reported the crash at 1:48 p.m. No injuries were reported. CHP said the truck driver lost control of the big rig for an unknown reason but did not crash with any other vehicles.

CHP said to avoid the area if possible. A tow truck is minutes away from the scene.

ETA for reopening is unknown.