Salinas native appointed as US Magistrate Judge for Northern District Federal Court
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has announced that Salinas-native Lisa J. Cisneros will be appointed as a Magistrate Judge in San Francisco.
The 43-year-old Salinas High School graduate will move on from her role as Deputy Attorney General in the Civil Rights Enforcement Section.
Ms. Cisneros graduated from Brown University in 2001 and received her law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law in 2007. She began her legal career at California Rural Legal Assistance, Inc., (CRLA) where she started and led the LGBT Program. The Program provides direct representation and advocacy for low-income LGBT individuals in rural areas; it has become a nationwide model for LGBT legal services. At CRLA, Ms. Cisneros also assisted with federal litigation outside of the LGBT Program and participated in several mediations and settlement negotiations.