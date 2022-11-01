2 police officers in stable condition after Newark shooting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two Newark police officers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport. The officers were being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Both were in stable condition, according to a person with knowledge of their conditions who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly ahead of a planned news conference. Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching on top of and around the base of at least one multistory building.

By DAVID PORTER and DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press Writers

