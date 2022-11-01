Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand. Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back drives to finish McCullers in the fifth inning and make it 7-0. The five home runs tied a World Series record done three previous times. McCullers became the first pitcher in postseason history to get tagged for five home runs in a game. Cy Young himself gave up the first World Series homer in the first World Series game in 1903. Mickey Mantle holds the record for most World Series home runs with 18.

