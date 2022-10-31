Skip to Content
Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police

Watsonville PD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street.

Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes.

Aaron Ibarra, 26, was found on the 100 block of Rodriguez Street, about an eight-minute walk from where the stabbing occurred. He was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for a parole violation and felony charges related to the stabbing, said police.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and the victim is expected to survive.

